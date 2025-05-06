Rudraprayag, (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): A video showing a group of youths creating a disturbance by dancing and playing DJ music in the rear part of Kedarnath temple has gone viral across various social media platforms. The video, which has sparked concerns over the sanctity of the Kedarnath Dham, has been circulating since yesterday.

Rudraprayag Police have since clarified that the viral video was not filmed after the temple gates were opened, as some social media users had initially believed. The authorities are, however, taking the matter seriously, as the video has raised alarm among devotees and the general public due to its potential violation of religious sanctity.

In response to the incident, police have acted on a complaint filed by Girish Devli, Incharge Officer B.K.T.C. at Kedarnath Dham, and have registered an FIR (No. 08/2025) under Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code. The section pertains to desecrating a religious place or worship, and the case is under investigation.

Rudraprayag Police have been utilizing social media platforms to identify the anti-social elements involved in the incident. The authorities assured the public that strict action will be taken against the offenders as per the law. The police also emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and sanctity of religious places, especially Kedarnath, which is one of the holiest shrines in India.

In addition, the district police have appealed to the general public not to propagate or broadcast the controversial video further. They urged everyone to respect the sanctity of Kedarnath Dham and avoid actions that may harm its revered status. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected from the police in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on May 1, helicopter services commenced for the Kedarnath Yatra. The services commenced from Sonprayag in Uttarakhand to offer a convenient travel option for the pilgrims, as per officials. Pawan Rana, a helicopter operator, said, "Online tickets are available on IRCTC, while offline tickets can be obtained through the District Magistrate or Sector Magistrate. We operate around 20 to 30 shuttles daily, serving over 150 pilgrims."

He added that flight operations are subject to weather conditions. "If the weather is clear, we can run 25 to 30 flights a day. In case of bad weather, tickets are cancelled, and passenger safety is prioritised. Security arrangements are in place, and every passenger is properly briefed before flying."

Rana also mentioned that around 150 online bookings are made daily, and advance booking is open for a month.

The idol of Baba Kedarnath arrived at the Kedarnath Dham on May 1, and the temple doors for the devotees opened on the morning of May 2. (ANI)

