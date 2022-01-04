Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Attacking the Congress over its women outreach programme in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that the party which ruled for 50 years could not provide medical facilities to women.

"Today they are giving the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon'. They ruled here for 50 years and could not provide medical facilities to women. Now again they are making false promises... We have given free ration and medical facilities to the poor," said Irani at a public meeting here.

Attacking the other Opposition parties, the union minister said it is not just the Congress but Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also pushed Amethi towards darkness.

"Riding on cycle and elephant, one family, committed the crime of keeping Amethi in darkness," she added.

Irani's remarks came against the backdrop of Congress' "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" programme in order to woo woman voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

