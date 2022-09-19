Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Monday alleged the ruling BJP threatened and forced 13 owners of various venues to cancel bookings to ensure that its national convener Arvind Kejriwal's programme cannot be held in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Also Read | Cheetahs in India: Previous Attempts To Breed Big Cats, Brought From Abroad, In India Including In Junagadh Zoo Were Unsuccessful, Say Officials.

Also Read | Who Will Become Next Congress President? From Ashok Gehlot to Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot, Here's a List of Potential Candidates.

Kejriwal tagged the tweet of AAP national joint secretary Isudan Gadhvi and said it was not right to prevent Opposition parties from holding programmes.

The Delhi chief minister is scheduled to address a town hall meeting in Vadodara on Tuesday.

"In Gujarat, the corrupt BJP, which has been preventing our spokespersons from debate by threatening TV media, has now got bookings of 13 venues cancelled by threatening the owners so that Kejriwal ji's programme is not held in Vadodara. The BJP, scared of Kejriwal's popularity, is now rattled," Gadhvi tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Yagnesh Dave refused to comment on the AAP leader's claim.

"It is not right to prevent Opposing parties like this from holding programmes. You conduct your own programmes, let all the other parties conduct their programmes. Winning and losing continue. Bullying people like this is not right," Kejriwal tweeted.

While addressing the first-ever national conclave of his party's elected representatives in Delhi a day earlier, Kejriwal had alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are trying to "crush" the AAP in the name of fighting corruption as they feared a defeat in Gujarat polls.

He had also alleged that several (TV) channels' owners and their editors have been warned against giving coverage to AAP in Gujarat, threatening them with dire consequences.

The AAP had made similar allegations in the past claiming the BJP was trying to prevent Kejriwal's events by threatening the owners of venues.

Earlier, the AAP had alleged that police raided its office in Ahmedabad on September 11 soon after Kejriwal arrived in the city to address various events.

Kejriwal had visited Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, multiple times and assured a host of "guarantees" to various sections if his party is voted to power.

On Wednesday, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad before launching an outreach "yatra" covering districts in north Gujarat and seeking votes for AAP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)