Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 86.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, fuelled by the broad weakening of the US dollar, which faced downward pressure from lackluster economic data.

Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows. However, overall weakness in crude oil prices may cushion sharp downside.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.50 against the greenback, up 14 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 86.64 against the US dollar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First Edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave in Bharat Mandapam; Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay, Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Former CJI DY Chandrachud and Others To Participate.

"The dollar's weakness created a favourable environment for the Indian rupee," CR Forex Advisors MD - Amit Pabari said, adding that "India's robust real yield of 2.39 per cent attracted capital, supported by the Reserve Bank of India's proactive interventions".

Investors will await cues from the minutes of the RBI's monetary policy meeting, that is expected to provide further insights into economic trends and could influence the rupee's trajectory in the coming days, Pabari added.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 106.41.

"The US dollar index saw a decline below key 106.50 mark as recent economic indicators pointed to a slowdown in the US economy. With the Philadelphia Manufacturing Index a key gauge of manufacturing activity, plummeted from 44.3 to 18.1 in February, signalling a sharp contraction in the sector," Pabari said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.03 per cent to USD 76.46 per barrel in futures trade.

"The USD/INR pair is expected to face a strong resistance at 86.80 while 86.50 is acting as a critical support zone, A breach below 86.50 could open up path for 85.80-86.00 levels," he added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 281.79 points, or 0.37 per cent, lower at 75,454.17 points, while the Nifty was down 96.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 22,816.40 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,311.55 crore on net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Moody's Analytics on Thursday said India's growth will slow to 6.4 per cent in 2025, from 6.6 per cent in 2024, as new US tariffs and softening global demand weigh on exports.

In its report titled 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead', Moody's Analytics said growth across the Asia-Pacific economy will slow in 2025 as trade tensions, policy shifts, and uneven recoveries knock the region's fortunes. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)