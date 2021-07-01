Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise to 74.37 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking the strength of the greenback and strong crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.37 against the dollar, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.32 against the US dollar.

"Risk appetite remained weak amid worries about the rise in COVID-19 cases," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Asian currencies have started weaker against the greenback this morning and could also weigh on the local unit, the note added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.49 per cent to USD 75.13 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.03 per cent at 92.40.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 40.01 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 52,442.70, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 6 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,715.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,646.66 crore, as per exchange data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)