New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Government of India, in collaboration with the Directorate of Land Records, Government of Himachal Pradesh, is organizing a two-day National Workshop on the Adoption of Modern Technologies in Land Administration in India on November 20-21, 2025, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, Ministry of Rural Development said.

The workshop will serve as a high-level platform to review the national-level progress of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). It brings together senior officers from States and Union Territories, including Principal Secretaries, Secretaries (Revenue), Directors of Land Records, and Settlement Commissioners, to deliberate on challenges and share best practices.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar To Be Sworn In As Bihar CM for 10th Time on November 20; PM Narendra Modi To Attend as Chief Guest.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, will grace the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address. He will be joined by Jagat Singh Negi, Revenue Minister, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh, and Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Govt. of India.

Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, will also address the workshop on the second day.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Swearing-In Ceremony: JDU Leader Set for Record 10th Term As Bihar CM; From Date and Time to Venue and VVIP Presence, Know All Details of Oath Ceremony.

The core objective of the workshop is to facilitate dialogue on state-level innovations in land records modernisation, such as real-time geospatial mapping, drone-based surveys, e-registration, and blockchain-based title validation.

The two-day event will feature technical sessions on Registration System Reforms: Focusing on creating fully digital and paperless systems, Geospatial Mapping & Drone Surveys: Deliberating on challenges and opportunities in leveraging drone and GIS technologies for mapping rural and urban land parcels.

The workshop is expected to identify key policy and system-level interventions to accelerate the modernisation of land administration and shape the future roadmap for efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric land governance in India, the ministry said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)