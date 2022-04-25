New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a "grenade-like" object being spotted in southwest Delhi's RK Puram, officials said.

A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a "grenade", but during preliminary inquiry it was found to be a "rusted ball".

The officer said senior police officials and a bomb disposal squad have been called at the spot.

"During initial inquiry we found out that the object was a rusted ball. However, we are conducting our regular drill and taking all precautions," the officer said.

