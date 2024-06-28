Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) A rusty grenade was recovered by security forces from a field in the border belt of Akhnoor in Jammu district and was defused on Friday, officials said.

Police and army personnel rushed to an area in Kharah Bali village after they received information about the grenade, they said.

They later defused it safely, the officials said.

