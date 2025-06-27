New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Hailing the all-party delegation which travelled to 33 different countries as part of India's global outreach program following Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is a matter of "great pride" for him as the country's interest is put first.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that he saw unity among members of the multi-party delegations which went around the world and spoke in the "national interest". He mentioned that India gave a message to the world that terrorism is "not acceptable" and if it continues, the nation has the "right" to defend itself.

"I have a great sense of pride when i see Parliamentary delegations lead by Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi, Sanjay Jha, Jay Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Shrikant Shinde, but when I see a unity among all parties going out in the world, speaking in the national interest, giving the message that terrorism is not acceptable and if it continues, we deserve the right to defend ourselves... Every country they went to, they were told that the most impressive part was that all the parties stood united in representing the country. It was a great moment for us", EAM Jaishankar told reporters in New Delhi.

S Jaishankar also slammed Congress for the Emergency and stated that it happened in the interest of one family was put forward ahead of the interest of the nation.

"The emergency happened because the interest of a family was put ahead of the interests of the nation. Today, the interest of the nation is put first", Jaishankar told reporters.

Furthermore, the EAM took a jibe at the opposition and noted that what "respect" can be seen towards the constitution by those who imposed the Emergency. He stated that nothing will happen by roaming with a copy of the Constitution in hand; it should be respected by heart.

"What respect can you see towards the Constitution by those who are still not apologising for the Emergency? Nothing happens by roaming around with a copy of the Constitution. It should be respected from the heart", S Jaishankar told reporters.

The EAM also addressed the issue of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation summit. Explaining the motive of the strategic bloc, S Jaishankar highlighted that it was formed for countering terrorism.

Focusing on the Defence Ministers' Meeting at the SCO summit, EAM mentioned that when the discussion related to the outcome document took place, one country didn't want the reference of the Pahalgam attack.

"The SCO was formed to fight terrorism. When Rajnath Singh went to the Defence Ministers' Meeting and there was a discussion on the outcome document, one country said they do not want a reference to that", S Jaishankar told reporters.

Terming the views of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of not signing the outcome document without the mention of terrorism as "right", the EAM said Rajnath Singh expressed his "unwillingness" to accept the document.

S Jaishankar stated that the SCO runs with unanimity, and as there was no mention of terrorism in the statement, the Defence Minister refused to sign the document.

"Rajnath Singh's view rightly was, without that reference, that when the main purpose of the organisation is to fight terrorism, and you are not allowing a reference to that, he expressed his unwillingness to accept... SCO runs with unanimity. So Rajnath ji clearly said that if there is no mention of terrorism in the statement, we will not sign it", S Jaishankar added. (ANI)

