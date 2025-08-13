Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): An editorial published by the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna highlighted the growing tension between human welfare and the excessive focus on animal compassion in India, particularly concerning pigeons and stray dogs.

Titled "Pigeons, Stray Dogs, and Humans," the mouthpiece underscores the irony of prioritising animals while humans suffer from hunger, disease, and debt-driven suicides.

Also Read | Dausa Road Accident: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief After 11 Devotees Killed in Truck-Container Collision, Says 'Extremely Tragic'.

The editorial points out that in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, some groups are creating a stir over feeding pigeons and protecting stray dogs, despite judicial interventions.

"In India, people are dying due to hunger, diseases, and debt, or resorting to suicide, yet some individuals remain unconcerned about their suffering fellow humans. Instead, their compassion overflows for pigeons, stray dogs, and cats, whose lives and sustenance seem to trouble them deeply. In Mumbai and Delhi, certain groups have created an uproar over pigeons and stray dogs. Despite warnings from the High Court and now the Supreme Court against feeding pigeons at designated feeding spots in Mumbai, advocates of animal welfare refuse to comply. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered that stray dogs in Delhi be relocated to shelter homes away from human settlements, as showing mercy to these dogs is no longer viable," stated an editorial.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher in Early Trade; Metal Stocks Lead Gains.

The editorial also draws historical context, noting that Parsis in Mumbai once established animal hospitals and pigeon-feeding areas; however, the current scenario, with uncontrolled pigeon populations, poses a public health crisis. Similarly, stray dogs, despite their cultural significance in certain Hindu traditions, cause havoc with attacks.

The editorial said, "Historically, the Parsi community in Mumbai established animal hospitals for bullocks and horses and provided spaces for pigeons to feed, so compassion for pigeons cannot be attributed solely to one community. Back then, Mumbai's population was smaller, pigeons were fewer, and they were more disciplined, so everything was manageable. Now, pigeon droppings, saliva, and feathers are causing various diseases. Prolonged exposure to pigeon droppings is harmful to the lungs. Children are contracting serious illnesses, and Dr. Sujit Rajan submitted an affidavit to the High Court highlighting this issue.:

It further added, "Lung diseases are increasing among the elderly over 60, children, and women, with pigeon-related infections identified as a cause. Doctors have urged that pigeon feeding stations be relocated from densely populated cities like Mumbai, a directive the courts have accepted, and municipal authorities have enforced."

Criticising organisations like PETA and individuals like Maneka Gandhi for their focus on animals, the editorial argued that such compassion often overshadows human suffering. It highlights the plight of humans living in poverty, dependent on government rations, and dying in road and rail accidents, with little concern from either authorities or animal activists.

"Organizations like PETA work to prevent cruelty to animals, and figures like Maneka Gandhi are concerned about stray dogs and monkeys nationwide. However, in Delhi, monkeys attack people, and deaths have occurred due to monkey bites. The root cause is that those showing compassion for pigeons, monkeys, and stray dogs often undervalue human lives. Humans are struggling to live with dignity, reduced to surviving like beggars on the 5-10 kilos of free rations provided by the Modi government."

The piece sarcastically remarks that the mantra of the past decade seems to be, "Let humans die, but keep pigeons and dogs alive."

"Thousands die annually in road and rail accidents, crushed like stray animals, yet neither the government nor these animal welfare advocates seem to grieve for them. "Let humans die, but keep pigeons and dogs alive" has become a perverse mantra over the past decade," argued the editorial.

"A community talks of taking up arms to feed pigeons, despite Lord Mahavir's teachings leaving no room for violence or ignorance. Hindu scriptures don't advocate providing government rations to biting stray dogs. Yet, in the name of religion, this futile pursuit of animal welfare persists in our country," it further added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)