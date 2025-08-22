New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): An editorial published by the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the new bill allowing the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges.

Titled "Shah's flowery sermon... first take the Prime Minister's resignation!" the editorial accused the NDA leadership of "Standing in the swamp of political corruption and debauchery," while taking the high ground to make the politics of the country clean and principled.

The editorial agreed to hold PM, CM and other ministers accountable but argued that they should never be allowed to take such positions in the first place.

"No government can be run from jail. If a Chief Minister runs the state administration from jail, then this situation inflicts injustice on the public, Home Minister Amit Shah put forward such an opinion. This is his usual rhetoric. Shah's saying that the government cannot be run from jail is correct. However, Amit Shah should understand that even by appointing those individuals to the posts of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, whose place should be in jail, the government cannot be run. Standing in the swamp of political corruption and debauchery, these gentlemen have set out to make the politics of the country clean and principled," stated the editorial.

"When Home Minister Shah tried to present a constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, in which there was a provision to remove the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and Ministers within 30 days of their arrest, the opposition tore up the bill and threw it on his face. Shah had to leave his seat in the front row and present the bill from the bench in the fourth row. Shah had to run backwards in panic. This is the effect of opposition unity," the editorial added.

Reminding Union Minister Amit Shah of his arrest in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, the editorial stated that Shah did not resign because of moral issues but due to " substantial evidence against him."

"When Amit Shah was the Home Minister of Gujarat, he was arrested in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. During that period, Shah had almost vanished, and before going to jail, his resignation was not because of any moral issue. There was substantial evidence against him, and the noose had already tightened on him. Shah says, "Until I was acquitted as innocent, I did not work on any constitutional post." This statement of Shah is not valid. Following the BJP government's rise to power at the Centre and in Gujarat, Amit Shah was acquitted by exerting pressure on the agencies. It was Shah himself who started the misuse of government institutions," the editorial stated

The editorial in the mouthpiece also stated that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar helped Amit Shah to "obtain relief" during that time period.

"During the 'fugitive' period, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar helped him obtain relief, which was outside the scope of the law, and as a result, Shah was able to roam openly. Therefore, it is better that Shah does not talk about morality. If Shah has to clean up the country's politics, then what does he want to do? The five-star offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party, built from Delhi to various states, are they on the strength of tamarind seeds? Through electoral bonds, thousands of crores of rupees have been deposited into the BJP's bank accounts. At most donors' places, ED and CBI raids were conducted, and in exchange for saving them, the BJP collected this extortion. Shah should once check the list of names of his donors," the editorial stated.

The editorial accused PM Modi of "giving away" the country's airports and public properties free to Gautam Adani and demanded that Amit Shah register a case against him. The editorial added that if such action is taken, then there will be meaning to the new bill.

"Prime Minister Modi gave away the country's airports and public properties free to Gautam Adani. Blowing away the hard-earned money of the public like this is a national crime, and for this national crime, the Home Minister should register a case against Prime Minister Modi and start action to dismiss him. Only then will there be any meaning to such nonsense as the morality bill and the provision of rejecting the Prime Minister in it. The loot done by the pampered industrialists of Prime Minister Modi's time is much more than the loot done by the British in 150 years and before them by the Mughals. A whole district of Odisha has been given to Adani for mineral mining. Assam's BJP government has given three thousand hectares of land to Adani at nominal fees. Gujarat is Modi-Shah's state. There for Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) 6,456 hectares of land and for Khodiyar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and township 29,847 hectares of land have been bestowed upon Adani," the editorial stated.

"Maharashtra's Fadnavis government is also generous to Adani. For the Navi Mumbai Airport and Dharavi redevelopment project, thousands of hectares of land have been put into Adani's pocket. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh BJP governments have also allocated thousands of hectares of land to Adani under various projects. Adani is cutting forests in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. This is a crime, and he gets inspiration to do this because of Modi. Still, how are these gentlemen seated on the post of Prime Minister? The Home Ministry should get Modi investigated by CBI and sprinkle cow urine of morality on the country. In America, cases of bribery and corruption have been registered against Adani. Prime Minister Modi is negotiating a deal with President Trump to protect Adani and preserve the country's prestige. 'Operation Sindoor' was halted for this very reason, resulting in a loss for the country. Does this not become a crime of treason?" it added.

"This gentleman (Amit Shah) brings into the BJP a group of all types of corrupt, murderers, rapists, black marketers and looters, and rules politics. Sitting on piles of corrupt money, he is delivering sermons on morality. He keeps the courts and the Election Commission under his feet," the editoral stated.

The editorial further demanded to take action on its politicians in Maharashtra, Assam, and Delhi.

"He makes the Vice President of the country disappear and makes changes in India's Constitution to topple opposition governments and arrest them. This is not morality, but the murder of democracy and the constitution. Shah should first take resignations of his government's criminals in Maharashtra, Assam and Delhi, and only after that teach morality to others. Comes here to teach great knowledge! In the Lok Sabha, Shah's morality was torn into pieces and thrown on his face; this is just the beginning!" the editorial stated.

Meanwhile, The Rajya Sabha has agreed to send the Constitution (One Hundred & Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to a Joint Committee, consisting of 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members to be nominated by the Speaker and Deputy Chairman respectively.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges. (ANI)

