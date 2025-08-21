New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Thursday agreed to send the Constitution (One Hundred & Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to a Joint Committee, consisting of 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members to be nominated by the Speaker and Deputy Chairman respectively.

The committee has been directed to submit a report on the last day of the first week of the winter session of Parliament.

Union Home Minster Amit Shah moved in the Upper House that the three bills be sent to a joint committee, amid relentless sloganeering and shouting by Opposition. The motion was adopted through a voice vote.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

The Opposition leaders have called the proposed amendments in the bill as "draconian" and "unconstitutional," with the opposition MPs tearing and throwing the copies of the three Bills towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, which sought to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days. (ANI)

