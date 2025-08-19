The Government of India is going to introduce bills in the Lok Sabha aimed at the removal of any Prime Minister (PM), Union Minister, Minister of State (MoS), and the Chief Ministers of Union Territories who are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges, officials told news agency PTI. The bills lined up for introduction are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, news agency PTI reported. The amendment aims to close this gap by creating a legal framework for their removal in such situations. Income Tax Bill 2025 Withdrawn: Government Removes IT Bill, New Version To Be Tabled in Parliament on August 11.

Bill to Remove PM, Union Ministers, and MoS Arrested on Serious Criminal Charges On Cards

News Alert! Bill to be introduced in LS for removal of PM or Union Minister or MoS arrested or detained on serious criminal charges, say officials. pic.twitter.com/FWm8rJlaXM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

