Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): For the third consecutive day, the Kerala Legislative Assembly was rocked by an uproar from the opposition parties over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheeshan, demanding the resignation of Kerala Devaswom minister, said, "For the past two days, the opposition has not cooperated with the Assembly proceedings. We will continue to withhold cooperation in legislative proceedings until the Devaswom Minister resigns."

Responding to the developments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh remarked, "In the Sabarimala gold plating controversy, the opposition could have moved an adjournment motion. Instead, the opposition leader and party members have chosen this confrontational approach."

A conversation also transpired between the Kerala Assembly LoP and Speaker AN Shamsee, where the former alleged that while the opposition is "behaving respectfully", certain ministers of the state government are "initiating problems".

"The provocation came from the Chief Minister's side. The opposition has been behaving respectfully towards the Chief Minister. It was the ministers, Muhammad Riyas and Saji Cheriyan, who initiated the problems", the LoP said, prompting the Speaker to respond with "don't say that".

In response, the LoP said, "Don't lie while sitting in the Speaker's chair. The opposition is boycotting the Assembly proceedings."

During the Question Hour, Speaker AN Shamseer faced protests as opposition members raised banners in front of the dais, covering the Speaker's face. Security was tightened on both sides of the dais, with watch and ward personnel deployed to maintain order.

Speaking on the incident, Speaker Shamseer said, "Covering the Speaker's face in protest is not the right course of action. The Speaker also has rights. Yesterday, the entire gallery was filled with children, and they are still present in the gallery today. The opposition's antics are being observed by these children. Is this what they should be learning?"

Despite repeated requests to the opposition members to return to their seats and allow proceedings to continue, the MLAs persisted with their protest. Tensions escalated into pushing and shoving between the watch and wardens and the opposition members. Ultimately, the Question Hour was cancelled due to the disruption. (ANI)

