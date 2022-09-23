Kota (Raj), Sep 23 (PTI) An absconding former Punjab Police inspector wanted in a corruption case was arrested along with his aide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a senior official said on Friday.

Parminder Singh Bajwa was sacked after allegations of embezzling Rs 81 lakhs and fabricating a drug case. He has been on the run for the past two months.

Also Read | Airports Authority of India to Deploy Private Security Personnel at 60 Airports for Non-Core Duties.

Police said Bajwa was held along with his aide Harmeet Singh (30) when they were passing through the Raipur police area in a car on Wednesday night. They were handed over to the Punjab Police on Thursday.

Jhalawar SP Richa Tomar said they had received an input from the Punjab Police on Wednesday that Bajwa along with his aide was heading to Rajasthan via Pune in Maharashtra.

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Merit List.

They were arrested by a special team of the Rajasthan Police as it was suspected that they were carrying arms, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)