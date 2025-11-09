New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): In a profound gesture of spiritual and cultural fellowship, the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at the National Museum, New Delhi, have arrived in the Kingdom of Bhutan for a public exposition from November 8 to 18th, the Ministry of Culture said on Sunday.

The Indian delegation, led by Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, comprises senior Buddhist monks and officials. The exposition marks another milestone in the enduring cultural and spiritual partnership between India and Bhutan.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Announces 12-Hour Water Shutdown on November 11 for Major Repair and Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas.

According to the Culture Ministry's statement, upon arrival at Paro International Airport, the sacred relics were received with deep reverence by the Home Minister of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Tshering, Tshoki Lopen of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan, and the Mayor of Paro (Dzongkhag) Norbu Wangchuk, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sandeep Arya and senior officials and monks from Bhutan.

Royal Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck also paid their respect to the holy relics during the ceremony. Following the ceremonial welcome, the Holy Relics were escorted to Tashichho Dzong's Grand Kuenrey Hall in Thimphu, where they were enshrined with traditional religious rituals.

Also Read | PM Kisan 21st Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 21st Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Check Details.

Speaking on the occasion, Virendra Kumar expressed his deep sense of honour in leading the Indian delegation, stating that "this exposition strengthens the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan, reinforcing the shared heritage of peace and compassion inspired by Lord Buddha."

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bringing the sacred relics to Bhutan.

According to the minister, the concept of the festival was envisioned by the King of Bhutan as a symbol of global peace and harmony.

The Prime Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), calling the event "a significant milestone in Bhutan-India relations." He also extended appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating this sacred visit, underscoring the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations.

The Culture ministry said that during the exposition, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will organize three thematic exhibitions to enrich the spiritual experience, namely; Guru Padmasambhava: Tracing the Life and Sacred Sites of the 'Precious Guru' in India; Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas: Excavation and Significance of Buddha Relics; Life and Teachings of the Buddha: A Journey Through the Path to Enlightenment.

Buddhism has been the cornerstone of Bhutanese identity for centuries, shaping its culture, governance, and philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH). From ancient sanctuaries such as Kyichu Lhakhang (7th century) to the iconic Paro Taktsang, the teachings of Guru Padmasambhava continue to inspire Bhutan's spiritual life and national ethos.

This exposition is part of India's continuing tradition of sharing its Buddhist heritage with the world. It follows successful international relic exhibitions in Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Russia's Kalmykia region, as well as the historic repatriation of the Piprahwa Jewel Relics to India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)