Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday condemned the IED blast in Sukma district in which Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje succumbed to his injuries. CM Sai said that his sacrifice would not go in vain.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "We pay tribute to ASP Akash Rao Giripunje. The Naxals are doing this as they are rattled. His sacrifice will not go in vain. The naxals are taking their last breath and doing all this in frustration. We condemn this incident. May his family get the strength to bear this loss. Those injured will be brought to Raipur for the best medical treatment."

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said that the state government is concerned about giving proper treatment to the injured.

He said, "A reputed Additional SP has lost his life due to the IED blast. This is very sad news. ASP Akash Rao Giripunje's sacrifice will not go in vain and the naxals will have to pay a price for this cowardly act. The naxals will get a befitting reply for this."

Earlier today, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road, due to which ASP Konta Division, Sukma district, Akash Rao Giripunje sustained serious injuries.

Some other officers and jawans were injured due to the IED blast."A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast", IG Sundarraj said in his statement.

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10.IG Sundarraj also mentioned that all the injured are being treated at the Konta Hospital.

While speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma paid tribute to the officer, calling him a brave jawan who had been awarded multiple gallantry honours.

"ASP Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje, sacrificed his life after being injured due to an IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road. He was a brave jawan and was given several gallantry awards. It is a sad moment for us. Search and operations have been launched", he told reporters. (ANI)

