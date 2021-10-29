Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for naming Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the party's Delhi executive committee.

Tytler's name had earlier figured in connection with the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

"This is a brazen display of shocking insensitivity to the Sikh wounds by Sonia Gandhi and the Congress Party. They have chosen the eve of the painful anniversary of the massacre of Sikhs to announce this decision," Badal said in a statement.

"Could there be a worse way to rub salt into the deep, festering wounds of the Khalsa Panth than this decision and its timing," asked Badal, adding that the move comes just a couple of days ahead of the 38th anniversary of the 1984 riots.

Badal also dared Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit SIngh Channi to show the "moral courage" to oppose this decision and get it rescinded.

"Collapse of character stems from the compromise corner. Now come out of that corner, show the moral courage to at least speak the truth and prevent the collapse of your character," said Badal.

"Naming Tytler as one of the elite permanent invitee is an insult to the brave and patriotic Sikh community. Will Punjab Congressmen, including Navjot Sidhu, CM Channi, (Deputy CM ) Sukhjinder Randhawa and (former Punjab Congress chief) Sunil Jakhar now awaken their conscience, listen to it and save the collapse of their character by opposing this decision," asked Badal.

Meanwhile, the SAD (Sanyukt) led by veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also hit out at the Congress over the move.

SAD (Sanyukt) general secretary Karnail Singh Peermohammad said the Congress should reconsider its decision.

Ahead of the Delhi civic body polls early next year, the Congress on Thursday had got its new executive committee.

Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal in a press statement on Thursday said party president Sonia Gandhi has approved the formation of the executive committee.

The list of permanent invitees included senior leaders JP Agarwal, Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal, Janardan Dwivedi, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Subhash Chopra and Jagdish Tytler.

