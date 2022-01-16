Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 16 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for violating COVID-19 protocols after a large number of people gathered to welcome him ahead of his visit to Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday.

As per the official statement, a large number of people gathered on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road to welcome Majithia.

The case was registered at Sultanwind police station under Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and IPC 1860.

The SAD supporters were seen honouring the former Punjab minister with garlands and "siropas" and these activities were captured on camera, the statement read.

It stated that Majithia and his supporters violated all the COVID-19 protocols as well as restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India.

Police will begin action in accordance with the law following the registration of FIR against the SAD leader, it added.

Earlier on Saturday, the EC extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 22 in all the five poll-bound states in view of rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

