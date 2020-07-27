Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday sought a probe into the purchase of alleged sub-standard quality of gypsum by the state-owned Punjab Agro Corporation.

Former minister and SAD Kisan wing chief Sikandar Singh Maluka asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to get a criminal case registered for corruption in the supply of "sub-standard" gypsum at "exorbitant" rates as well as "huge" freight charges incurred for the same.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates LOC in Mendhar Sector of Poonch District in Jammu and Kashmir: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Maluka also asked the CM to stop the payment for the gypsum ordered by Punjab Agro immediately to ensure that the state exchequer was not “looted”.

In a statement, the SAD leader said it was shocking that Punjab Agro had purchased "sub-standard" gypsum to provide the same to farmers as an agriculture fertiliser.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

He claimed that as per the test report of the gypsum purchased, it was revealed that against the required copper sulphate content of 70 per cent, the purchased lot has only 20 per cent.

"This was not all," he said, adding that the government had paid an "exorbitant" amount of Rs 1,150 per tonne as freight and handling charges for transport of the fertiliser from Bikaner to Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)