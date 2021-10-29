Hoshiarpur, Oct 29 (PTI) A court here has summoned former Punjab Chief Minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to respond to an allegation that he submitted a false undertaking to the Election Commission of India to seek SAD's recognition as a political party.

Hoshiarpur's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rupinder Singh issued summons to Badal directing him to appear before the court on November 28.

Earlier last month, the court had granted interim bail to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the same case involving the allegation that his party had submitted a false undertaking to the poll panel to seek recognition for his party.

The case was lodged on the complaint by a social activist, Balwant Singh Khera, alleging that the SAD has two constitutions -- one submitted to the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other to the Elections Commission to seek recognition as a political party.

He had also alleged that the SAD had given a false undertaking to the ECI that it had amended its constitution to incorporate principles of socialism and secularism, while it continued its activities as a ''Panthic'' party and participated in Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

