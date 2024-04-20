New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A change in the colour of the logo of public broadcaster Doordarshan News from red to orange sparked off a political row with the opposition terming it as "grossly illegal" and reflecting a "pro-BJP bias".

The public broadcaster unveiled the "new look" DD News last week, drawing sharp criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who dubbed it as an attempt at "saffronisation" of Doordarshan during elections.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Banerjee, saying her love for "saffron" is "publicly known" while the BJP termed the change as a "homecoming", contending that the saffron logo was tested in 1982.

"I am shocked at the sudden saffronisation and change of colour of our Doordarshan logo when the national elections are taking place across the country! It is absolutely unethical, grossly illegal, and speaks loudly of the pro-BJP bias of the national public broadcaster," Banerjee said in a post on X.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said India got colour TV in 1982 and Doordarshan became the national broadcaster the same year.

"This is how it was launched. Saffron. We just reclaimed it," Malviya said on X, sharing a clip of the promo of Doordarshan from yesteryears.

"On Doordarshan's saffron colour -- it was tested way back in 1982. So, don't be shocked and find out who changed it to blue. This is nothing but a homecoming for the national broadcaster," Malviya said.

