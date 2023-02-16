New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) After he killed her, Sahil Gehlot deleted chats and other data from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav's mobile phone, police here said on Thursday.

According to his confession, the accused told police that he had left Yadav's Uttam Nagar house around 15 days before the incident, but after his engagement on February 9, he went there again and spent the night there with her.

"Yadav had already made plans to go to Goa with him and had already booked her tickets but when she tried booking Gehlot's ticket through a travel app, his ticket could not be booked. So they changed their plan and decided to go to Himachal Pradesh.

"They went to Nizamuddin Railway Station in his car where they found that they will have to board a bus from Anand Vihar Bus Terminus but when they reached there, they were informed that the bus will start from the Kashmere Gate ISBT," the officer said.

They used Google Maps and took the route from Dilshad Garden.

From the Kashmere Gate flyover, he took the exit towards Nigam Bodh Ghat. Outside the Nigam Bodh Ghat, there was a fight between the two during which he killed her, police sources said.

With her dead body beside him, Gehlot deleted all data from Yadav's phone and drove to his dhaba. He drove through Majnu ka Tila bypass, Madhuban Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri, and Uttam Nagar to reach Mitraon village, they said.

Gehlot too wanted to marry Yadav, but his family was not ready for this. They wanted him to marry the woman of their choice, they said.

Two days after the murder, when Yadav's father could not contact her, he found out Gehlot's number and contacted him. He spoke to him twice and enquired about his daughter.

Sahil told him that his daughter had gone on some trip and he knew nothing more. He told him that since he was getting married he didn't go with her. He also told her father that she had left her phone with him before going away, sources said.

Police have confiscated Yadav's mobile phone from Gehlot, and it will be sent to the forensic laboratory for examination to retrieve the deleted data, they said.

Gehlot had planned to dispose it of after his wedding, but before anything of this sort could happen, a common friend common got he whiff of the crime and informed the police. He could see it in Gehlot's face that something was not right, sources said.

Yadav's body was recovered Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the eatery, four days after the murder.

