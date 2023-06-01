New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday granted 10 days of custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to the Delhi police crime branch in an extortion case. This matter pertains to extortion calls to an advocate in the South East Delhi area.

Initially, the FIR was lodged at the Sunlight Colony police station. This case was registered on the basis of a complaint from advocate Ramandeep Singh on April 24. Lawrence was arrested on May 31 in this case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Shivani Chauhan granted ten days of police custody remand after conducting a hearing in the court lockup due to security reasons.

Delhi police moved an application seeking 14 days remand of Lawrence Bishnoi to know the source from where the accused got the weapon which was used in the commission of the offence, to unearth the source of money used by the gang in the commission of offence at various places in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana to unearth the names of other gang members and modus operandi and for further sustained interrogation.

Advocate Vishal Chopra, counsel for the accused, submitted that he has no objection if thepolice remand of the accused is allowed as the same is required for the purpose of investigation.

The court also granted counsel for the accused liberty to talk to the accused for five to 10 minutes every day and via audio/ video call and physically accused for every 30 minutes every alternate day during the entire period of Police Custody Remand subject to the convenience of IO after giving written intimation to IO atleast 24 hours prior to the proposed time of the meeting.

The court also directed the CMO, of Safdarjung Hospital to provide necessary assistance to facilitate medical examination/ checkup of the accused at the office of the Crime Branch in view of the high risk.

Complainant Ramandeep Singh has alleged that he on the night of March 23-24 received a call from an unknown international number. The caller had demanded Rs one crore from him. After some time he recieved multiple calls from an international number and a threat to his and his family's life. (ANI)

