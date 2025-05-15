Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday led the Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces and support for Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the gathering during the Yatra, Sharma said, "... Our soldiers quashed the fear among the people of our country after the Pahalgam attack, by deploying a precise attack on Pakistan's terror hubs."

He added, "I salute the Indian armed forces for their action under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

The Chief Minister also paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. "I paid tribute to those soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. I express my gratitude to the soldiers who avenged our people killed in Pahalgam through Operation Sindoor," he said.

Highlighting the Centre's role, Sharma stated, "I want to congratulate PM Narendra Modi and his Cabinet for this historic work."

"We (India) have always preached peace... Our army has precisely attacked only those places where terrorists were based... I thank the soldiers and the scientists... It has been a history that whenever an attack has taken place, a retaliatory action has been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To boost the courage of our soldiers, this Tiranga Yatra is being taken out, I would request everyone to participate in this," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra. The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

The campaign will continue till May 23.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

