Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar have approached the Dindoshi court with a suit against Google, Twitter and Facebook alleging that the platforms are being used to spread misinformation against them. The matter is scheduled to be heard on December 17.

According to an affidavit submitted by the duo, the couple sought an order from the civil court to permanently block the accounts that are spreading misinformation and malicious content and bring down the defamatory content.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court issued notice to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik with regard to the statements against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede's family.

The High Court also asked the NCP leader to file an affidavit that why action should not be taken against him for "wilfully breaching" its earlier orders, in regard to statements against Dnyandev Wankhede and family despite giving an undertaking in court that he won't do it.

Dnyandev Wankhede has filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court alleging that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has committed contempt of court as he continued to give statements against his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he would not do so.

Nawab Malik in November gave an undertaking before a division bench of Bombay High Court that he would not tweet against Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)