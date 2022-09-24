New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Sanjai Kumar has taken charge as the chairman and managing director of railway PSU, RailTel Corporation of India Limited.

He was earlier shouldering the responsibilities of Director (Network Planning and Marketing/NPM) with additional charge of Director (Project, Operations and Maintenance/ POM) in RailTel.

An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), Kumar has around 30 years of experience in railway functioning, project management and marketing.

He holds a bachelors degree of technology in electronic and telecommunication engineering from University of Allahabad, and a post graduate diploma in management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

