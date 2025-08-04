New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved a notice under Rule 267, demanding suspension of business in the upper house of Parliament to discuss the alleged discrepancies in conduct of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Phase-13 exam, which has led to "damaging of the public trust" in the government organisation, seeking an independent and impartial review of the examination process.

"In this examination conducted for various government posts, widespread technical failures such as software cache, errors in biometric verification and sudden cancellation of scheduled examinations have come to the fore. As a result of these failures, the candidates have had to face a situation of great chaos. In protest against this, thousands of students across the country, especially in Delhi, are taking to the streets demanding accountability and justice. This situation is seriously damaging the public's trust in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), one of the major recruitment bodies of the country," the notice read.

Highlighting the protests by students against technical failure in the conduct of the examination and its sudden cancellation, Singh said that the candidates remain concerned about the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, which is scheduled to be held from August 13.

"In the last decade, incidents like cancellation of examination, technical glitches and question paper leak have occurred repeatedly, affecting lakhs of candidates of the country. From SSC and UPSC to state-level examinations and teacher eligibility tests, integrity and transparency in public selection processes have been repeatedly compromised," the notice read.

Singh argued that the uncertainty around the examination affects the mental health of the students, who also suffer financial losses.

"A state of frustration, helplessness, anxiety and depression has arisen. The uncertainty of rescheduling or re-evaluation of exams has also disrupted their academic and professional lives. They are also suffering financial losses because they are not getting the return on the investment made in travel, accommodation and exam preparation," the AAP leader said.

"This administrative inefficiency and technical negligence is a direct betrayal of the principles of fairness. When the system tolerates inefficiency and remains silent on negligence, the faith in honesty and hard work among the youth begins to waver, which has far-reaching adverse effects on the country's human resources and institutional credibility," the notice read.

Earlier, Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised Delhi Police for unleashing a lathicharge on students and teachers protesting at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in the SSC examination.

The AAP said the BJP-led Modi government has once again exposed its dictatorial mindset by mercilessly beating those who dared to raise questions about their future.

Kejriwal on Friday called it a direct assault on the dreams and aspirations of India's youth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency)