Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' provides numerous opportunities for youths in rural areas.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the second phase of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pointed out, "A playground is being made by the government in 59,000 village panchayats of the state."

Also Read | #China Strongly Resists ‘sneaky’ Visit of the #DalaiLama to Lanka

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Prime Minister attended the programme through video conferencing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the opening ceremony of the competition held at Shaheed Satyawan Singh Stadium.

CM Yogi said, "The Khelo India campaign was launched in the entire nation eight years ago with the PM's inspiration, and it has since spread to every village through the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh'. This provided rural youth with a platform for sports in 2021 and an opportunity to progress. I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to MP Harish Dwivedi and his team for planning this Khel Mahakumbh's second phase."

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi, Voices Displeasure Over Bihar 'Not Getting Special Status'.

Maintaining that sports grounds are being built in 58,000 gram panchayats of UP, the Chief Minister said, "Of the 58,000 panchayats, land has been acquired in 34,000 gram panchayats for playgrounds. At the same time, 30 rural sports grounds have been constructed in Basti."

CM Yogi said sports kits are being made available to the players through 'Yuvak Mangal Dal' and Mahila Mangal Dal in every revenue village. He said children, youth, and adults are being made aware of various sports competitions.

The Chief Minister informed that the state government is doing work to encourage the athletes who have won medals in the Olympics, Asiad, Commonwealth, and international competitions.

"An amount of Rs 6 crore is being given to the athlete who gets the gold medal in the Olympics, Rs 3 crore to the silver medalist and Rs 1 crore to the player who gets the bronze medal", he said.

Additionally, the state government gives Rs 10 lakh to the athletes competing in the Olympics. Similarly, for winning a gold, silver and bronze medal in the Asian Games, an amount of Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore are given respectively, he said.

In Commonwealth and World Championships, gold medallists are awarded Rs 1.5 crore while silver and bronze medallists get Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, CM Yogi noted.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that the government has accelerated efforts to construct a stadium in all the districts of the state and mini-stadiums at the block level.

"The concrete spirit of the Prime Minister's Khelo India campaign is now visible in its true form. Despite the COVID-19 era, this year we not only had the most players compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, but we also had the most medal winners. Every section of society is given a chance to showcase their talent through this," added CM Yogi.

Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from December 10 to December 16, 2022, and the second phase of the Khel Mahakumbh will be organised from January 18 to January 28, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)