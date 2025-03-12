Nashik, Mar 12 (PTI) Police launched a search for Krishna Andhale, an accused wanted in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, after a lawyer in Nashik city claimed to have spotted him on a motorcycle on Wednesday.

A police official said they are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in Gangapur Road area to trace the biker.

Police swung into action after lawyer Gitesh Bankar claimed that he spotted Andhale near a temple in Sahdev Nagar, Gangapur Road, at around 9:15 AM.

"I saw two people standing near a tree. One of them sported a tilak on his forehead and wore a mask. When he lowered the mask for a moment, I noticed he was Krishna Andhale. He immediately left the place on a bike," Bankar told a news channel.

Unconfirmed reports of Andhale's spotting in Nashik had surfaced last month also.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that he had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area.

