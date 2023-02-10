Amaravati, February 10: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the placement of three satellites successfully into their intended orbits showed the prowess of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). CM Jagan Reddy extended congratulations to the team of ISRO for the launch of SSLV-D2, propelling the nation's space initiatives.

"The mission of placing three satellites into the intended orbits shows the prowess of Indian Space acumen," Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said and wished ISRO team and the youngsters associated with the project all success in future endeavours. ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Flight of India's Small Rocket Carrying Three Satellites From First Launchpad at Sriharikota Today.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle - SSLV-D2 has been successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in the morning and successfully placed three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 into their 450 km circular orbit. ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch Mission: India's Small Rocket Lifts Off With Three Satellites Including Earth Observation Satellite (Watch Video).

"SLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits," said ISRO. The launch has put ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07 and two co-passenger satellites Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 into a 450 km circular orbit around the Earth.

Soon after the launch, Mission Director, ISRO Vinoth said "Janus 1 satellite separated. SSLV D2 mission accomplished." The new vehicle was developed to capture the emerging small and microsatellite commercial market.

Speaking on the occasion, ISRO chief S Somanath said, "Congratulations to all three satellite teams for making the satellites as well as placing them in right orbit. We analysed the problems faced in SSLV-D1, identified corrective actions and implemented them at a very fast pace to ensure the vehicle becomes successful this time."

He said, "Today, after this launch, we are preparing to commence the launch campaign of PSLV-C55. This launch is for NSIL and will probably be launched by the end of March. So the launch campaign will commence today by placing the rocket at launch pedestal in a new facility."

According to ISRO, the second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 was scheduled at 09:18 hours IST from the first launch pad at SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota. SSLV-D2 is intended to inject the EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit, in its 15-minute flight.

EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite designed, developed and realized by ISRO. New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite belongs to the US-based firm Antaris. It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 t.

Meanwhile, the 8.7 kg satellite AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Chennai-based Space Kidz India. SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on a 'launch-on-demand' basis.

The space research body said it provides low-cost access to Space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. The first test flight of SSLV ended in partial failure on August 9, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)