New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the delay in providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in the national capital, while calling out the revised ceilings for purchasing mobile phones.

"The BJP, which used to make big promises, has passed an order in the cabinet to give one lakh rupees per month to MLAs for hiring four data entry operators as soon as their government was formed. Two days ago, an order was also issued for a phone worth 1.5/1.25 lakh and an unlimited bill for the CM and ministers," Bharadwaj posted on X.

Intensifying his attack against the Rekha Gupta government in Delhi, the AAP leader accused the state government of delaying the promises made to women for financial assistance during the assembly elections.

"A committee was formed to give Rs 2,500 to women. March 8 has passed, they're playing the committee-committee game - not a single woman has been given Rs 2,500," Bharadwaj said.

Taking a jibe, he added that the BJP government should have formed a committee for their phones as well.

His remarks follow the Delhi government's revision of ceilings for the cost of mobile handsets, at Rs 1.5 lakh for the Chief Minister and Rs 1.25 lakh for ministers. It also revised ceilings for the monthly mobile call charges.

"The mobile handset will not ordinarily be replaced within a period of two years from the date of its purchase. However, if at any point in time, the probable cost of repairs exceeds 50 per cent of the total initial cost of the mobile instrument, such replacement may be allowed on a case-by-case basis," the office memorandum issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) read. (ANI)

