New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court, on Monday, agreed to list on June 20 the plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections. A vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh agreed to hear the matter tomorrow.

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora mentioned before the apex Court seeking an urgent listing of the petition challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections. Earlier, West Bengal State Election Commission and the West Bengal Government moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections.

Senior Advocate Arora apprised the top court that the HC has directed the state poll panel to requisition. She said that the West Bengal state election commission has challenged Calcutta HC's order dated June 13 and June 15.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state witnessed continuous clashes in various parts of the state including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. Also, a TMC worker was beaten to death in the Malda district.

The election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with vote counting scheduled for July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

