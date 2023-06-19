Imphal, June 19: A soldier was injured during an encounter with the militants, who also torched five houses in Imphal West district, officials said on Monday. Defence sources said that armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards the Chingmang village in Imphal West district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, injuring a soldier. Manipur Violence: Indian Army Soldier Injured in Firing in Imphal West.

"Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area. "One Army soldier sustained a gunshot wound and he was immediately evacuated to the Military hospital at Leimakhong and is now stable. 'Mann Ki Baat Should Have First Included Manipur Ki Baat': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi.

"Additional columns of Army inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress," a defence spokesman said. A police official said that before the gun battle with the Army, militants burnt down five houses at Leimakhong village.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).