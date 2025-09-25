New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court which halted the ongoing Ramlila celebrations at a school ground in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotishwar Singh passed the order while taking into consideration that festivities have begun.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Constitutes SIT to Probe 'Suspicious and Tragic' Demise of Assam's Iconic Singer in Singapore.

It allowed the Ramlila celebration to continue at the playground of Zila Parishad Vidyalaya, Tundla, Firozabad, subject to the condition that no inconvenience should be caused to the students.

"Since festivities have begun... the order is stayed, the festivities shall continue and subject to the condition that children shall continue to play or pursue sports activities. We request High Court to accord hearing to petitioner and all other stakeholders," the order stated.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Employees Salary Hike: Huge Pay Raise on Cards for Government Employees? Check Details.

The bench also considered the fact that the school ground has been used for the Ramlila festivities for about 100 years.

"It has been happening for the last 100 years. Why did you approach the court at the last moment? What prevented you from going in advance and asking the administration to make arrangements? You are not the student or parent of a student... You are not owner of property... You could file PIL but what prevented you...," asked the bench from the petitioner who filed petition before the High court.

The bench also said that the court also doesn't approve the use of the school ground for any festivities.

The top court requested the High Court to ask the district administration to resolve the issue by identifying an alternate site for such festivals so that playgrounds of schools can be exclusively used by students. The bench said that all stakeholders should be heard before making a decision.

'Shree Nagar Ramlila Mahotsav', the organising committee of the Ramlila, approached the apex court against the High Court order, which stayed the ongoing celebration at the school ground.

The High Court had passed the order in a PIL which alleged that cement interlocking tiles had been fixed in the school playground for converting it into a permanent place for holding events like Ramlila.

The PIL before the High Court claimed that teaching activities would be badly affected during the days 'Ramlila' was to be performed, and children would be deprived of a playground. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)