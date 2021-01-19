New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The first meeting of the Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to deliberate with concerned stakeholders on recently notified three farm laws, was held on Tuesday, said Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

According to the ministry, Dr Ashok Gulati, former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Anil Ghanwat, president, Shetkari Sanghatana and Dr Pramod Joshi, former director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute participated in the meeting and discussed the roadmap of activities for the Committee for two months to prepare their recommendations after discussion with farmers, farmers' bodies, farmers' unions, and other stakeholders.

Addressing the Media, Anil Ghanwat said as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the Committee will hold discussion with farmers and farmers' bodies in the country who are both pro and against the farm laws.

The Committee will also hold discussions with state governments, state marketing boards, and other stakeholders such as farmer producer organizations, and cooperatives, and others, the ministry said in a release.

The Committee will soon send invitations to the farmers' unions and associations to discuss their views on farm laws. Even individual farmer can submit his/her views on the portal to be notified soon, Ghanwat said reads the press release.

The Committee is keen to understand the opinion on the subject of all concerned so that it can give suggestions which will definitely be in the interests of the farmers of India, Ghanwat further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)