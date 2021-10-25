New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday asked the Allahabad High Court to expeditiously take up the appeals filed by three convicts, who have challenged their conviction and life sentence awarded to them in a murder case of 2004, considering that they have already been in custody for over 17 years.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar observed that the petitioners have already undergone a substantial period in jail in the case.

“Considering the peculiar facts of the present case, we requested the high court to take up the appeals against conviction filed by the writ petitioners expeditiously.…,” the bench said while disposing of the plea.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the three convicts who have said they have been in jail for over 17 years and their appeals challenging the trial court verdict are pending before the high court since 2006.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench that as per the affidavit filed by the state, these convicts have undergone an actual sentence of around 17 years and eight months.

The counsel representing Uttar Pradesh said this is a case of kidnapping and murder of a minor boy and the convicts can approach the high court and the matter can be expedited.

The state's lawyer said that convicts had themselves taken adjournments before the high court in the matter.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners said he was pressing for one of the prayers made in the plea that the high court be asked to dispose of the appeals soon.

The top court had earlier asked the state government to respond to the petition which had said that appeals filed by the petitioners challenging their conviction are pending before the high court since 2006.

"Speedy trial though not specifically enumerated as a fundamental right is implicit in the broad sweep and content of Article 21 and no procedure which does not ensure a reasonably quick trial can be regarded as just and fair and would fall foul of Article 21," the plea had said.

It had said timely delivery of justice is a part of human rights and denial of speedy justice is a threat to public confidence in the administration of justice.

The plea had said that the three petitioners, who are presently lodged in Agra jail, were arrested in connection with the case in February 2004.

It had said they were convicted by the trial court in August 2006 for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), and were sentenced to life imprisonment.PTI ABA ABA

