New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli Friday sat till 9:10 pm, around five hours beyond the regular working hours, to hear 75 cases to clear the board before the onset of Dussehra vacations.

In the morning, when the bench commenced proceedings for the day, a lawyer mentioned a matter listed at the bottom of the list citing urgency.

"Don't worry. I have told my family members that today, I'll not come home before completing the Board. I told them not to wait for me," Justice Chandrachud said.

The judges of the Supreme Court hear cases from 10:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

Dussehra's break in the apex court will be from October 1 to 9.

After finishing the proceedings for the day, Justice Chandrachud thanked all the lawyers, apex court staff, and security officials for their cooperation.

Justice Chandrachud has recently remarked that judges usually had to continue working in their chambers even after normal working hours of the courts and sometimes such work is extended till midnight.

Some days back, Chief Justice U U Lalit remarked that if children can go to school at seven in the morning, why cannot judges and lawyers start their day at 9 am? PTI PKS

