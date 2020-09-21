New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday quashed NLSIU Bengaluru's notification for a separate entrance exam, the National Law Aptitude Test-2020 held on September 12, for admission to its five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme.

While cancelling the NLAT-2020 entrance exam, the apex court also directed that admissions in all 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) be conducted in accordance with CLAT-2020 which is scheduled to be held on September 28.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the order on a plea challenging the NLAT-2020 filed by former NLSIU vice chancellor Professor R Venkata Rao and the parent of an aspirant.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralised national level entrance test for admissions to 22 NLUs in India. Bengaluru's National Law School of India University is one of them.

