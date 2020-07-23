New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommened appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in high courts of Kerala, Jharkhand and Bombay.

While four additional judges were proposed to be appointed to Bombay High Court, four were recommended for Kerala High Court.

Two additional judges of the Jharkhand High Court have been recommended for appointment as permanent judges. Both were elevated to the Bench from the Bar in February last year.

According to apex court website, the collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, approved the proposals to appoint Justices Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, and Deepak Roshan as Permanent Judges in the Jharkhand High Court. They are currently Additional Judges in the high court.

For Bombay High Court, Justices SM Modak, Jamadar N Jahiroddin, Vinay G Joshi and Avachat R Govind were proposed to be appointed as the permanent judges by the collegium. All four were appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court in October 2018.

The collegium, in its meeting held on July 21, recommended Justices VG Arun, N Nagaresh, TV Anilkumar and N Anil Kumar to be made permanent judges of the Kerala High Court.

Whereas Justices Arun and Nagresh were elevated from the Bar, Justices TV Anilkumar and N Anil Kumar were drawn from the judicial services. They were appointed as additional judges in November 2018.

