New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday directed the Manipur Public Service Commission to conduct the main examination of Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016 afresh within four months.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar also clarified that only those candidates (successful/unsuccessful) who had appeared in the main examination conducted in September 2016 will be eligible to appear in the proposed examination.

"The Manipur Public Service Commission will conduct the main examination of Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016 afresh not later than 4 (Four) months from today.

"In the event, the candidates who were already appointed on the basis of results of the main examination conducted in September 2016, if successful in the re-conducted main examination in terms of this order, they would be given the continuity of service and consequential benefits upon being appointed against the concerned posts," the bench said.

The apex also clarified that it has not dilated on the grievances made in the review petition or the special leave petitions by the concerned petitioners nor be understood have affirmed the opinion of the High Court on those aspects.

"In other words, all questions raised in the present set of special leave petitions are left open," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the Manipur government challenging the high court's order dated October 18, 2019, quashing the main examination of Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016.

The high court had passed the verdict on a batch of pleas that had raised the issue related to irregularities in the exam.PTI PKS

