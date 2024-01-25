New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from arrest in connection with alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra directed not to take coercive steps against Umar Ansari till further orders.

The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply to Umar Ansari's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

In December 2023 the Allahabad High Court rejected Umar's anticipatory bail plea in connection with a case against him for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2022 assembly elections.

The FIR was lodged in March 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and others.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on October 11, granted anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a case relating to a property dispute case.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PK Mishra passed the order. (ANI)

