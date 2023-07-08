New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Madhya Pradesh High Court order, dismissing a plea challenging the nomination of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the Rajya Sabha.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Pankaj Mithal dismissed the plea filed by Govind Singh, the petitioner.

Also Read | Sweden: Malmo is Chosen to Host Eurovision 2024.

"We see no reason to interfere with High Court order," the court said.

According to the petitioner, Jyotiraditya Scindia had concealed information about criminal cases pending against him while filing his nomination papers for his election to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

Also Read | US, China Clash over International Fentanyl Coalition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)