New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court-appointed panel on three new farm laws on Tuesday held consultations with representatives of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) to take their views on the legislations that were enacted in September last year.

The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for nearly three months now seeking repeal of the new legislations and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

"The Supreme Court appointed Committee on recently enacted Farm Acts held its interaction from NASC complex, Pusa, New Delhi today with the office bearers of All lndia Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC)," the panel said in a statement.

The committee members requested the participating office bearers of AIKCC to give their detailed views on the three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

"All the participating office bearers of All lndia Kisan Coordination Committee gave their detailed views, suggestions and submissions on the above mentioned three Farm Acts, before the committee," the statement said.

The three-member committee is holding consultations with stakeholders both online and in person. Ashok Gulati, Pramod Joshi and Anil Ghanwat are the members of the panel.

Eleven rounds of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have so far remained deadlocked. The government has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 18 months, which the unions have rejected.

In December last year, a delegation of farmers led by AIKCC met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend support to the farm laws.

