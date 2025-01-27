New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to examine a plea seeking a review of the anti-dowry law, saying it was for Parliament to make laws.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a PIL filed by a lawyer who flagged the issue of misuse of the law on dowry and cruelty against married women.

"We cannot make a law. It is for the parliament to make laws," the bench told the petitioner.

The petitioner withdrew the plea after the bench was not inclined to examine it.

During the hearing, the bench observed parliamentary laws were already in place and it was for the society to change.

The apex court also flagged a contradiction in the plea about marriage registrations recording the gifts given during the wedding.

The PIL sought the constitution of an expert committee to review the existing laws over dowry and subjecting a married woman to cruelty, besides suggesting measures to prevent their misuse.

