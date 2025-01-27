Mumbai, January 27: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by two minors, aged 15 and 16, for making a derogatory comment about one of the boys' weight in Mumbai. The incident occurred in Wadala's Antop Hill, where all three boys reside.

According to the Mid-Day report, the victim allegedly called one of the accused "mota" (fat), which led to a physical altercation. Residents confirmed that the comment was meant as a joke, but the accused had previously asked the victim to refrain from making such remarks. Mumbai Shocker: Police Constable’s Son Shoots Self with Father's Service Revolver in Prabhadevi.

Teen Stabbed for Calling Friend 'Mota' in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the victim was standing in front of a garden when the two minors confronted him about the fat-shaming incident. A verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical one, with one minor holding the victim's arm behind his back while the other stabbed him in the chest. The victim collapsed immediately, and the accused fled the scene.

Locals Rush Bleeding Teen to Sion Hospital in Mumbai

Locals found the victim lying on the ground and rushed him to Sion Hospital, where he is currently being monitored. Hospital authorities alerted the police, who recorded the victim's statement the following day. A case of attempted murder was registered against the two minors. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Assaults OLA Cab Driver at Airport After Missing Flight, Traffic Police Respond to Viral Video.

The duo was detained by the police on Friday evening. During interrogation, they admitted that the fat-shaming comment had enraged them, leading to the confrontation that spiralled out of control.

