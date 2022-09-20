New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on a plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court setting aside the election of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna heard the submissions of all the parties and said it will pass orders.

The Allahabad High Court had ruled that Abdullah Azam was not qualified to contest the election as he was below 25 years of age when he filed his nomination papers as the SP candidate from Suar constituency in 2017.

Azam Khan and his wife were sent to jail by a Rampur court in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in securing a fake birth certificate for Abdullah Azam on the basis of which he had contested the election.

The case relates to two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the 2017 poll.

Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court in December 2019.

A Rampur BJP leader, Akash Saxena, had lodged an FIR at Ganj police station on January 3, 2019 alleging fraud in securing two birth certificates with different dates. In April, police had filed the charge sheet in the case.

It alleged that Azam Khan's son also had two passports and two PAN cards.

According to the charge sheet, in one birth certificate, issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam's date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

A case was also registered against Azam Khan and his wife as they had submitted an affidavit testifying to the authenticity of their son's second birth certificate.

Azam Khan represented Rampur seat in the Lok Sabha and is currently a sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur. His son Abdullah Azam had won from Suar assembly segment in 2017, but was unseated by the high court for being underage. He again got elected from Suar in the 2022 assembly poll.

