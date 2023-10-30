New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case in which she is also an accused, observing the allegations against her are serious.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said there was no material before it to show that there was any change of circumstances since the bail plea was last rejected by the Delhi High Court.

"The allegations are fairly serious. Sorry. We have taken the decision. The high court has already examined the matter," the bench said.

As the apex court was not inclined to grant bail to Paulose, senior advocate R Basant, appearing for her, withdrew the petition.

On July 11, the Delhi High Court rejected her bail plea after which she approached the apex court.

The High Court had found that prima facie, the accused were involved in the offence and that there was no infirmity in the trial court order that rejected bail applications filed by them.

The High Court had said the probe has revealed that the couple acted in tandem in running the organised crime syndicate and used the proceeds of crime for promoting their business and other interests.

The Delhi Police had alleged that Chandrasekhar duped the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crores with the promise of securing bail for their husbands.

Chandrasekhar is alleged to have posed as an officer of the law ministry and the two women were stated to have paid several crores of rupees to Chandrasekhar to secure bail for their husbands.

Paulose, Chandrasekhar, and others were accused of using Hawala routes to create shell companies and park money earned from the proceeds of their crime. (ANI)

