New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on pleas alleging that the board has failed to compute students' Class 12 marks on the basis of their actual performance as per the 30:30:40 formula previously approved by the top court and has failed to address their grievance.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar asked the CBSE to respond on the plea by October 18 and posted the matter for hearing on October 20.

Two separate pleas have alleged that the CBSE failed in properly implementing the procedure of dispute redressal mechanism relating to the result of class 12 exams which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pleas claimed that the CBSE has failed to implement the procedure of dispute resolution mechanism, prescribed in a circular which was issued in August 2021 in compliance with the top court's June 17 order.

The apex court had on June 17 approved the assessment schemes of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the CBSE, which had adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of class 10, 11, and 12 respectively.

As per the formula, the CBSE would evaluate the marks of class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11, and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, mid-term and pre-board tests in class 12.

The apex court had also said the assessment scheme should incorporate the provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of the final result.

The petitions filed by class 12 pass-out students said that as the CBSE did not implement the procedure of dispute resolution mechanism, they have been awarded lessor marks which caused great prejudice to them.

The plea alleged that the "CBSE provided the mechanism for dispute resolution but only on paper and failed in implementing the same in reality which has caused great prejudice to the petitioner students and it will cause irreparable loss to them if the same gets unresolved".

They sought direction that their results be declared based on the 30:30:40 formula and by taking into account the actual marks obtained by them. (ANI)

