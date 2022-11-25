New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to a petitioner, asking why should he not to be prosecuted for criminal contempt for 'scandalising' a judge of the apex court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli issued the direction after one of the petitioners made 'scandalous' allegations against a judge of the Supreme Court.

CJI Chandrachud noted that the petitioner called the judge 'a terrorist' in a service matter.

Justice Hima Kohli asked what interest would the judge have in the petitioner's service matter.

The CJI then said it will issue a show cause notice for prosecuting him for criminal contempt.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, said he was going through tremendous trauma and tendered an apology.

While noting that the petitioner had tendered an unconditional apology, the court said that to assess whether the apology is genuine, the petitioner has been given three weeks to explain his conduct. (ANI)

